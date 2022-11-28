Chasetown’s manager has spoken of being “disappointed” after the departure of striker Joey Butlin.
The Scholars hitman’s exit from the club was confirmed today (28th November).
Butlin played and was booked in the weekend defeat at Halesowen Town.
Manager Mark Swann told the club website:
“While disappointed, Joey leaves with our best wishes and will remain registered to Chasetown.
“Joey has been unbelievably loyal to me throughout my management career and played for me at Walsall Wood, Hednesford – when I was first team coach – and during my time here.
“During all those years he has turned down some very lucrative offers to stay loyal to me, but at this time Joey has his own personal reasons for leaving the football club.
“We wish him all the best and he will always be welcome at The Scholars Ground.”Mark Swann