A Lichfield chef has teamed up with his old school to create a training programme for local youngsters.

Five students from King Edward VI School’s sixth form will spend a year working with Liam Dillon at The Boat Inn.

The paid placement will help them gain an insight into the working life of a restaurant to help them secure future employment in the sector.

Liam said:

“The hospitality industry, like many others, has been negatively affected by the pandemic and Brexit. “Hundreds of thousands of people have left the sector and unfortunately, we haven’t seen enough people join to fill the gap. “Many see working in a pub or restaurant as a ‘basic’ job or rite of passage while studying. I want to change this attitude. It’s hard work in hospitality.” Liam Dillon

The roles will see the students learn about front of house and life in the kitchens.

Liam, who has starred in BBC TV’s Great British Menu, said he was delighted to be helping give the students the opportunity.

“I wouldn’t be a successful restaurant owner if it wasn’t for my school. “Like many at that age, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. At one point I was going to join the Marines but caught the cookery bug at school and progressed up through the ranks because my teachers helped tune my desire for learning.” Liam Dillon

Jane Rutherford, head teacher at King Edward VI School Lichfield, said:

“One of our ongoing challenges is to find high-quality work experience placements for students. “We want to support students taking up part-time paid jobs to have a positive experience and get the balance right with their studies and so a programme like this benefits everyone. “Higher education establishments and employers want well-rounded students with academic results and key life skills. This scheme will benefit the school, The Boat Inn and most importantly our students who will be able to showcase the scheme on university, college, apprenticeship, or job applications. “It is a win-win for everyone and I’m delighted to be partnering with Liam.” Jane Rutherford

Liam said the he hoped the scheme would be able to expand to other hospitality businesses in the long-term.