Lichfield City Ladies were unable to cause an upset as they were knocked out of the FA Cup.

Their second round clash with West Bromwich Albion always looked to be a tough proposition and so it proved as they went down 8-0.

The visitors got themselves ahead after ten minutes through Phoebe Warner before Sophie Tudor doubled the advantage.

The game went away from Lichfield before the break as Warner added her second eight minutes before the break.

City’s second half resolve was broken on the hour mark as the Baggies made it 4-0.

Three minutes later and the floodgates began to open as Warner completed her hat-trick – and it didn’t take long for goal number six to find the net as Shannon Stamps netted.

It was 7-0 two minutes from time as Bennett Steele netted. The final strike of the afternoon saw Kerry Walklett wrap up the scoring for West From.