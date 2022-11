Tasty treats and delicious drinks will be on offer at a market in Lichfield.

The Lichfield Producers’ Market returns to Market Square from 10am to 4pm on Sunday (4th December).

Traders such as Hunnypot Cottage Bakery, Mangia Mangia, Bockleby’s Pies, The Koalaty Bakery Co, Queso, Scratchbakery and Punjaban will be on offer for shoppers to enjoy.

A full list of stalls on offer is available online.