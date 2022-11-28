Tickets have gone on sale for a night of live music at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Jive Aces will perform on 17th June 2023.

A spokesperson said:

“Best known for their high-energy, spectacular showmanship and for being the first band to reach the final rounds of Britain’s Got Talent, The Jive Aces have firmly established themselves as the UK’s number one jive and swing band. “Having performed at venues all over the world including at Buckingham Palace, Glastonbury and The Royal Albert Hall and having toured the USA, they continue to prove that vintage music is very much timelessly classic.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

Tickets cost £42 and include a welcome drink and two-course dinner. For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.