A tree that stood outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Jubilee has been presented to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Tree of Trees sculpture was created as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The arboretum was one of more than 300 organisations from across the UK who were selected to receive one of the special trees as a thank you for the work they carry out in local communities.

Following the official presentation, the tree was planted as part of the Alrewas centre for remembrance’s own Queen’s Green Canopy, which includes a new avenue of trees on 7.5 acres of land donated by the Leavesley family.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“From looking after over 400 memorials across our 150-acres of gardens, grounds and woodlands to sharing incredible stories of service and sacrifice through our rich visitor and learning programmes, our entire team works incredibly hard to ensure that the baton of Remembrance will be passed on to the next generation. “We are all proud that our work has been recognised through the gift of this special tree. “The tree is now part of our own Queen’s Green Canopy, a permanent and fitting tribute to Her Late Majesty The Queen, our former Patron, and a lasting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s extraordinary service to her country and her people.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum

Launched in March 2021 when Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince of Wales planted a tree within the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen’s Green Canopy began as a nationwide initiative to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The project was extended following the death of Her Majesty and now more than a million trees have been planted in her name across the nation.