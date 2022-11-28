Zoologist and broadcaster Dr George McGavin will discuss his work at an event in Lichfield next year.

His show, It’s a Wild Life – Tales from Television, will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 9th February 2023.

A spokesperson said:

“Join George on a riveting adventure, as he shares stories of the wild and wonderful places he has visited and the amazing discoveries he has made along the way. “His work has taken him from the tropical forests of Papua New Guinea and Borneo to the caves of Thailand, and from the jungles of Belize to the savannahs of Tanzania. “Drawing on his wonderful collection of wildlife images and film footage, he will share sights, sounds, and behind the scenes secrets – from when it went right, and when it went wrong.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked online.