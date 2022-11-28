Burntwood go into the second half of their league season in pole position after a bonus point win over Luctonians 3rds at the CCE Sportsway.

It was the local side’s seventh win on the trot in all competitions, having last tasted defeat on 1st October – and previous leaders Harborne tripped up at Veseyans to send Burntwood top of the table

This win was hard-earned with the scoreline rather flattering the hosts as the visitors had more than their fair share of possession and territory throughout, but they found themselves up against a resolute home defence.

While the packs of forwards were fairly evenly matched, it was the three-quarters who made the difference with centre Billy Fisher scoring two tries and being nominated man of the match.

He got his side off to an ideal start with an early try converted by Brett Taylor, only for the visitors to level the score just five minutes in as their forwards were able to drive over from close range.

The hectic start to the contest continued with Burntwood re-establishing their lead from the restart. Line out possession from skipper Canning was well used by the backs to send winger Josh Shepherd over in the right corner. Taylor added a fine conversion.

The hosts then had to defend deep in their own 22 for the next 15 minutes to keep Luctonians out. Matters were not helped when impressive centre Kian Carter was forced off the field with a leg injury, although Ian Jones proved an able replacement for him.

Play was based in centre field for 15 minutes as neither side established any dominance in windy conditions but five minutes from the break Burntwood notched their third try. It came from Lock Alfie Dewsbury who profited from a clever line out move to cross near the posts. Taylor converted to make it 21-7.

They had the chance of a try bonus point close to half time but the scoring pass was grounded in a tackle.

Luctonians went close to their second try five minutes after the restart following a couple of unforced errors by Burntwood. However, they were not only held up on the line but they lost a player to a yellow card for an act of indiscipline.

With a numerical advantage, the hosts patiently worked their way upfield with Hal Gozukucuk, Canning and Luke Rookyard prominent in making the hard yards before the ball was swept left for Fisher to go in unopposed for his second try and the bonus point.

Solid home defence was needed around the hour mark before the final score arrived.

Replacements Ethan Turner and Patrick Bayliss kept the home scrum on top to win a penalty award. Ben Holt kicked to the visitors’ 22 and a sweeping move left and then back right saw Ian Jones cross unopposed. Taylor added his fourth conversion.

There was almost a sixth try when Taylor linked with Fisher from his own five metre line to take play up to the Luctonians 22, but the ball was scrambled in to touch.

Burntwood 2nds suffered their first defeat of the season away to a Rugeley 2nds outfit which seemed to be strengthened by their first team being without a fixture. Even so, the deficit was only 21-19.

Mackenzie Johnson, Ben Finney and Daryll Organ scored tries and there was a conversion each from skipper Craig Seedhouse and Luke Maddox.

This Saturday (3rd December) Burntwoocd 1sts make the short trip to Aldridge as they seek to keep their place at the top of the table, while the 2nds look to bounce back when they host Cannock 2nds.