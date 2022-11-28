Young carers have told councillors they feel supported in their role.

Members of Staffordshire County Council’s overview and scrutiny committee heard the thoughts of young people aged between eight and 16 about the help they need.

As well as discussing the support they need to access, the youngsters told officers of the difficulties they faced as carers.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Mark Sutton, said:

“Young carers are under a lot of pressure – not only are they coping with the usual things that come with being a young person, they are also having to care for a loved one. “This is why it’s so important we ensure the support we have in place for them is the right support, that they can speak to someone whenever they need to, and can also have some respite from their caring responsibilities. “Members of our scrutiny committee were overwhelmed by the resilience and confidence of the young carers they met, and were grateful that they spoke so openly and frankly about their experiences. “It is this sort of interaction that is important if we are to create positive change and ensure we are providing the right support at the right time to all young carers in Staffordshire.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

There are more than2,000 people aged under 18 years of age who are classified as young carers in Staffordshire.