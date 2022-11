Police are trying to trace a wedding ring stolen in a Burntwood burglary.

The 18-carat gold item was taken from a home in the town in December 2022.

Officers say they believe it has now been sold with the buyer not knowing it was stolen.

The 1cm wide ring was made in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter and is hallmarked.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 216 of 31st December.