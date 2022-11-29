Christmas is coming to Shenstone as a festive market takes place next month.

The event will take place on Main Street from 3pm to 7pm on 10th December.

More than 20 stalls will offer food, drink and gifts, as well as live entertainment for a local choir.

“The Shenstone Christmas Market will be even bigger and even better in 2022. “Twinkling lights will lead shoppers through local traders selling a wide range of festive food and drinks, alongside handmade crafts and stocking fillers.” Shenstone Christmas market spokesperson

For more details visit the Shenstone Christmas Market website.