A developer is hoping a new show home in Elford will bowl over prospective buyers.

The Seven Acres scheme is made up of 25 properties and is being built by Elan Homes.

A new show home at the site has been opened with the designers drawing inspiration from a nearby cricket club.

Tracey Ball, sales director for Elan Homes Midlands, said:

“The response to our Seven Acres development has been fantastic, right from when we announced plans to build here. Many of the homes have been snapped up quickly, with eager buyers making early bird reservations to give them first refusal for properties when they’re released for sale. “Feedback from those who’ve viewed the show home already is that they’ve been knocked for six by the quality and finish and can’t wait to move here. “The cricket-themed bedroom, inspired by Elford Cricket Club – which is less than half a mile away – has been a real talking point.” Tracey Ball, Elan Homes

Experts from Edward Thomas Interiors were brought in to style the new show home.

Managing director Andy Richardson says the third bedroom was given the cricket twist.