Drivers in Lichfield are being warned of disruption due to a road closure.

HS2 has confirmed a section of Cappers Lane will be shut from 9.30am to 3.30pm each day from 5th to 9th December.

Access to properties along Cappers Lane and Park Lane will be maintained, with the single track residential road on Darnford Lane earmarked as an alternative route.

But drivers are also being reminded of a 2.5 ton weight restriction on the diversion route.