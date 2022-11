A Lichfield Irish dancer is celebrating after winning a title for the fifth year in a row.

Heidi Hawkes was named Midlands Oireachtas Champion in her age group after coming out on top in the competition in Birmingham over the weekend.

The 14-year-old, who dances for The Kidd School, finished on top of the podium after the scores of five judges were tallied up.

The King Edward VI School student will now turn her attentions to the World Championships in Canada next year.