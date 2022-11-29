Proposals to help cut social isolation and loneliness among Staffordshire residents will be discussed this week.

A report to the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board said surveys had shown more than 20% of adults across the county reported feeling lonely – although Lichfield had the lowest figure in the region.

It added that the Covid pandemic had exacerbated the issue for many, making those already lonely “likely to get lonelier”.

The board’s report said:

“Loneliness can be defined as a subjective, unwelcome feeling of lack or loss of companionship. It happens when we have a mismatch between the quantity and quality of social relationships that we want and those that we have. “Social isolation is an objective state whereby the number of social contacts a person has is reduced. “Our ambition is to make Staffordshire a place where people of all ages feel connected and reduce the prevalence and impact of loneliness and social isolation.” Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board report

The report added that people feeling lonely were at an increased risk of depression, cognitive decline and coronary heart disease.

The board said campaigns had already been launched help tackle the issue across Staffordshire.

“Action is already underway. However, there is more to do. “We want to collaborate with individuals, teams and organisations in Staffordshire to develop a comprehensive Loneliness and Social Isolation Reduction Plan that builds on national guidance and best practice, local intelligence, and local views.” Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board report

The meeting of the Staffordshire Health and Wellbeing Board will take place on Thursday (1st December).