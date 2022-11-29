Plans to restore finger post signs in Burntwood will be discussed by councillors this week.

Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee will hear about work needed on the heritage signage at Farewell Lane, Hospital Road and Coulter Lane.

A report said:

“The heritage signs date from at least the 1930s and used to be a common site in English towns and villages. They are now increasingly rare. “It is likely that Staffordshire County Council own them, but it is unlikely that they would be interested in their restoration. “The restoration of the finger posts would possibly show support for the heritage, improve the visual amenity of the area and provide pedestrians and cyclists with visual improvement about directions within the town.” Burntwood Town Council report

Among the options to be considered are adopting the signs is to carry out an in-house clean-up costing around £1,000 or to request £4,500 of community infrastructure levy funding to bring in a specialist refurbishment company.

The issue will be discussed at the meeting on Thursday (1st December) at the Old Mining College Centre.