A water supplier has confirmed that some customer data may have been accessed by cyber criminals.

South Staffs Water confirmed in August that corporate IT systems had been targeted.

An investigation has now found that information on “a subset” of customers who pay by direct debit was accessed during the cyber attack.

Andy Willicott, managing director or South Staffs Water, said:

“We understand that customers trust us to keep their data safe and I’d personally like to say sorry to all those customers impacted – we’ll be doing what we can to support you through this. “We will continue to invest in protecting our customers, our systems, and our data. “We continue to supply safe water to all of our South Staffs Water customers. Our customer service, operations and maintenance teams also continue to operate as usual.” Andy Willicott, South Staffs Water

The company said it was writing to those customers whose data may have been accessed.

A spokesperson said South Staffs Water was continuing to work with police as part of the investigation.