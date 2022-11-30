Final preparations are taking place for the return of the Illuminated Arboretum event.

Running from 1st December to 17th December, the winter trail will invite visitors to see the National Memorial Arboretum in a new light.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the Alrewas centre for remembrance, said:

“Illuminated Arboretum has proved to be consistently popular since we launched the event in 2018, with many people returning year after year as this festive experience has grown and evolved. “Our 2022 event is set to be our biggest yet, offering a captivating and awe-inspiring experience for visitors of all ages as they stroll through our gardens and woodlands, discovering the majesty of the arboretum at night.” Neill Martin-Hoare, National Memorial Arboretum

This year’s 1.3-mile trail has additional sensory elements and new installations to accompany some old favourites.

“We have built on the immensely popular experience we offered in previous years, providing a memorable occasion for new and returning visitors. “Illuminated Arboretum is a fantastic way for people to kick start the festive season, with the opportunity to follow a glowing trail through our grounds, interact with an array of immersive multi-sensory installations and witness a selection of our memorials bathed in colour.” Neill Martin-Hoare, National Memorial Arboretum

Tickets cost £24 per adult and £14 for children, with under 5s and carers admitted free of charge. Discounted rates are available for NMA Friends and Groups of ten or more.

Booking details are available online.