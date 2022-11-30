People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to play their part in helping to reduce the spread of bird flu.

The UK is currently experiencing the largest and longest ever outbreak of avian influenza.

Staffordshire County Council said six outbreaks affecting domestic birds had been recorded recently across the region.

Poultry and birdkeepers must now keep their birds indoors and follow strict bio security rules which ensures wild birds cannot access bedding, feed or water intended for kept animals, as well as reducing the movements of people in and out of any pens.

People who find dead birds on their land are advised to either dispose of them in their black bin or bury them in the garden.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards’ animal health team at Staffordshire County Council said:

“It’s really important that we all do what we can to help reduce the spread of avian flu. “Whether an outbreak occurs in pet birds, a backyard flock, or a commercial flock, the same disease control measures apply and the same impacts on bird keepers and trade in poultry occurs. “For birdkeepers, good biosecurity is essential and is key to limiting its spread. “Members of the public and visitors to our country parks also have a role to play and should follow any local guidance and report dead or sick birds to the rangers.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Visitors to country parks are also being asked not to feed wild birds and keep their dogs on leads near the water.

People who find sick, dead or injured birds can notify staff or rangers and report them to the Defra helpline on 03000 200 301.

More details are available at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/birdflu.