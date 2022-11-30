A Lichfield care home is inviting local elderly people for dinner as part of an effort to tackle loneliness.

The Spires is launching the Don’t Dine Alone scheme on Fridays.

It will see elderly people invited to join residents and staff for a three course meal before joining in with activities afterwards.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:

“Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. “Our doors are always open to new friends of the home. If you or someone you know would like to join us please don’t hesitate to give us a call on 01543 419740 to book in.” Amy Doyle, The Spires

The Don’t Dine Alone session takes place from 1pm to 2pm on Fridays. They are free but places are limited and must be booked in advance.