A councillor says a partnership is helping to make a difference to the lives of children in care.

Staffordshire County Council is one of four local authorities in the Midlands to team-up as part of the Together4Children adoption agency.

Launched in 2020, the partnership is helping to find permanent families for children across the region.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“We know that adoption really does transform the lives of those it touches and we’re incredibly pleased with the success of our partnership. “By working jointly, we’re able to more easily share information on children and the prospective parents available. By doing this we are increasing the number and diversity of potential families across the region and widening the choice of potential adopters. “This helps us to keep siblings together, find loving homes for older children and for children who have other specific needs.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

A new website and marketing campaign has resulted in more than 720 potential adopters coming forward over the past 12 months.

Cllr Sutton added:

“We’ve also seen improvements in the length of time to adopt a child and the length of time to be ready to be an adopter which is great news for the children and the family alike. “For anyone looking to start or complete a family I would definitely encourage them to think about adoption.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

For more details on adoption, visit the Together4Children website.