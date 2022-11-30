Plans for two new homes to be built on land in Burntwood have been rejected.

The development would have seen a three bedroom and a three bedroom property erected on the site at Summerfield Road.

But after objections were raised by Burntwood Town Council over “significant changes to the street scene” and parking concerns, planning chiefs at Lichfield District Council have refused permission for the construction of the new homes.

A report said:

“Although the development is acceptable in principle given the location requirements for new dwellings set out in the Local Plan, there are outstanding considerations in respect of the detrimental impact of the development scheme upon the character and appearance of the street scene and the surrounding area.” Planning decision report

Planning officers added that other concerns also meant that refusal was necessary.

“The plots of the proposed new dwellings would provide insufficient amenity space commensurate with the proposed dwelling and therefore would provide inadequate residential amenity for future occupiers.” Planning decision report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.