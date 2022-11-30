The latest phase of a housing development in Fradley has been released.

Bellway began work on the Sheasby Park scheme off Common Lane in 2016. It will eventually see 624 properties built.

The latest release features one bedroom apartments and houses between two and five bedrooms.

Marie Richards, sales director for Bellway West Midlands, said:

“The new homes we are delivering in phase three represent a brand-new choice of properties at Sheasby Park, following on from the success of the first two phases. “We started building six years ago and are continuing to meet the robust demand for housing in Fradley and the surrounding area at this major development. Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

“Due to the high level of interest in these new homes we anticipate that sales will be brisk, having already sold two plots since their release.”

A showhome will be opened for potential buyers to look around tomorrow (1st December).

“It will be a pleasure to be able to invite visitors to come along to the site and look inside the showhome – a fully finished and furnished property. “The showhome will allow potential purchasers to see first-hand exactly how it could look to live in one of these properties.” Marie Richards, Bellway West Midlands

The development is part of a wider plan to redevelop the former RAF Lichfield site which closed in 1958.