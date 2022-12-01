A Lichfield artist has used her talents to raise money for local charities.

Jackie Roberts, who specialises in line drawings, decided to sell the pictures of Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The image features the iconic building with a lone corgi looking back at the palace.

Her Love2Dream artworks have raised £200 each for St Giles Hospice and the Tamworth Wellbeing and Cancer Support Centre.

Jackie said: