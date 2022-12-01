A new initiative tackling repairs and maintenance in public areas across Burntwood is having an impact, councillors have been told.

A report to Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee has outlined the work undertaken by the Burntwood Repair and Response Team, known as BURRT.

Introduced in October, the new electric vehicle and employee have already dealt with tasks such as removing graffiti from bus shelters, clearing slippery moss from pavements and the installation of new grit bins in Chase Terrace.

The report said:

“Many of these jobs are not the direct responsibility of Burntwood Town Council, but unlike other authorities, we have the ability to respond swiftly where appropriate in order to restore and repair the town’s amenities. “A key part on the role of the team is to be visible to members of the public, and we have received feedback from residents to suggest that they are reassured and pleased that the town council is undertaking activities to address their concerns.” Burntwood Town Council report

The meeting of the town council’s policy and resources committee will take place at the Old Mining College Centre at 6pm today (1st December).