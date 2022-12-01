A group of people living with the impact of dementia have been given a special tour of Lichfield Cathedral.

The 50 members of Wolverhampton Alzheimer Cafe made the visit earlier this month.

They were shown the architecture, history and artefacts, with additional rest periods as part of the dementia-friendly visit.

Julie Grainger, from the Wolverhampton Alzheimer Cafe, said:

“It was great to have smaller groups and plenty of places for people to sit during the tour. “When I booked the outing, not having done one like it before, I was obviously a little apprehensive about how it would be received – I needn’t have worried at all as from the feedback we’ve received it was clearly a success and I would be happy to recommend it to any dementia group.” Julie Grainger, Wolverhampton Alzheimer Cafe

The cathedral has embarked on a bid to achieve dementia-friendly status.

Canon Treasurer David Primrose said:

“We’re on a journey together to become a dementia-friendly cathedral – we are now planning for a special dementia-friendly service on 4th January. “We are delighted that this group found a place of peace that would help stimulate their minds but also give them rest. “We hope many more dementia groups feel they are able to come to the Cathedral and feel welcomed and cared for.” Canon Treasurer David Primrose

Groups interested in a Dementia-friendly visit to the Cathedral can get in touch with David Primrose: David.primrose@lichfield-cathedral.org to find out more.