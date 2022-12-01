A festive light exhibition is coming to Lichfield Cathedral.

The Sing Choirs of Angels event, which runs between 16th and 20th December, will see the story of the Nativity brought to life through the carol O Come All Ye Faithful.

The outdoor show will see parts of the cathedral transformed by light as aspects such as the statues come to life as choirs of angels, while inside will see the centre of the Nave play host to an installation.

The Dean of Lichfield The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said:

“This is a most joyful time of year, and we are delighted to be able to share this joy and hope with many people. “The team at Illuminos have done a wonderful job – taking a familiar carol that so many cherish, and telling the story outlined in the lyrics of the carol and exploring the carol’s links to Lichfield.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

Tickets are available from www.lichfield-cathedral.org/angels.