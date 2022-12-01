Shoppers in Lichfield are being asked to support local food banks as part of a donations drive by a supermarket chain.

Tesco launches its tenth annual food collection event today (1st December).

Running for three days, items donated will go to support Trussell Trust’s network of food banks and help FareShare supplement fresh food items handed over to frontline charities.

Most-needed products will be highlighted in store, with shoppers also able to pick up pre-filled donation bags.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy said:

“Our customers have been incredibly generous during our decade-long partnership with the charities and have helped to donate more than 100 million meals worth of food to date. “This is going to be a difficult winter for food banks and charities and every can, packet or jar our customers donate to this weekend’s Tesco Food Collection will make a difference. “We will top up all those donations with 20% in cash to support the charities.” Ken Murphy, Tesco

During the collection, customers can also round up their bill at the till to make a small donation to the charities or donate Clubcard vouchers online, with Tesco matching their value.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: