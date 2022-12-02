The line up for a music festival near Lichfield has been confirmed.

The likes of Interpol, Primal Scream, Flogging Molly, Gary Human and Echo and the Bunnymen will be on the bill when Bearded Theory returns to Canon Hall from 25th to 28th May.

Other acts include Gogol Bordello, Viagra Boys, Yard Act, She Drew The Gun and The Mysterines.

A spokesperson said:

“Cherished for its intimate, idyllic location, grassroots ethos and miscellany of musical offerings, the festival has become a sanctity for alternative music lovers across the country and for the local community alike. “This year also sees the addition of a brand-new Big Top Stage in the main arena, accompanying the main Pallet Stage and beautiful Woodland Stage tucked between the trees. “This latest addition gives festival-goers the opportunity to hear more music from more artists, in more places than ever before.” Bearded Theory spokesperson

Younger visitors will also get the chance to enrol at The Festival School next year.

“This innovative initiative celebrates the amalgamation of the importance of education and family time that takes place at the festival’s children’s village, a very special area of the site that prioritises music, learning, creativity, fun and chill with festival kids in mind. “The school, which requires official enrolment and permission from the children’s respective schools, runs from 9am to 3pm for reception through to Year 10 on the Friday of the festival, and provides a huge itinerary of educational classes.” Bearded Theory spokesperson

Tickets are on sale now for Bearded Theory 2023 and can be booked online.