Chasetown will have an earlier start this weekend as they welcome Boldmere St Michaels.

Both clubs opted to bring forward the kick-off time tomorrow (3rd December) due to concerns it could clash with England’s World Cup schedule.

But despite Gareth Southgate’s men topping their group in Qatar and now playing on Sunday rather than Saturday as a result, the clash at The Scholars Ground will start at 1pm.

Chasetown will be without striker Joey Butlin for the game though after he agreed a switch to Walsall Wood this week.