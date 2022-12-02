Lichfield City face another of the Midland Football League Premier Division frontrunners when they entertain Shifnal Town this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men saw their last outing at Worcester City postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, so will be keen to ensure victory as they return to action.

But they face a Shifnal side who have made an impressive start to the season and sit second in the table with 37 points from their 18 fixtures so far. They also go into the game with no defeats in their last six league outings

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (3rd December) is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.