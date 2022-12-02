A group of Shenstone youngsters have helped raise money to buy items for Lichfield Foodbank.

The members of the First Shenstone Beavers took part in leaf-clearing and other good deeds around the village, with £230 being donated for their efforts.

The youngsters then headed off to the local shop to buy items for the food bank.

Deborah Day, who runs the group, said:

“Each Beaver learnt the importance of budgeting and getting the most for their money which has gone towards achieving their money badge. “All of the food was bagged up and the shop owners very kindly offered to drop it all back to the church.” Deborah Day

More details on supporting Lichfield Foodbank can be found online.