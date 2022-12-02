A workshop in Shenstone will give people tips on buying the best winter plants and gardening gifts this Christmas.

Dobbies garden centre is hosting the free Grow How session at 10.30am tomorrow (3rd December).

The company’s horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said:

“The festivities are in full swing at Dobbies’ Shenstone store and we’re excited to bring you a Christmas-packed Grow How session around gifting. “It’s a time to give back to our friends and loved ones, and what better way to do so than to gift them a beautiful plant or create a personalised gardening hamper with great value they need to get started. “Sustainable gardening is a big part of our Grow How sessions and we’ll be telling you about our brilliant range of products that are great for the garden and kind to the environment. “Our monthly Grow How sessions are really popular with our customers in Shenstone and we’re eager to help them get into the festive spirit and get creative with gifting this year.” Marcus Eyles, Robbie’s

For more details visit the Dobbies website.