The Lichfield Guildhall will host a gig by Tony Christie and Ranagri next week.

The acts have combined the record The Great Irish Songbook Vol II and are embarking on a tour to promote the release.

Among the dates is a stop in Lichfield on 10th December.

A spokesperson said:

“This collection is Tony’s musical autobiography, one that shows that he is a consummate singer – a singer who always delivers his best. “His Irish roots were celebrated on the album The Great Irish Songbook released in collaboration with crossover folk band Ranagri in 2015. Following on from this success, they have recorded a second album together. “We are excited to welcome these terrific artists to Lichfield as part of this new tour.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets can be booked online.