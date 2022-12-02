People are being warned about the risks of electronic devices after a fire at a house in Kings Bromley.

The incident happened at 11am yesterday (30th November) on Manor Road.

An investigation found the fire had been caused by a lithium-ion battery in a massage gun.

Station manager Jordan Money from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said such rechargeable batteries can be found in a range of electrical items such as phones, laptops and tablets – but warned they are a fire risk if they are over-charged, short-circuited or damaged.

“When using electronic devices, always use the official charger and don’t be tempted to use cheap counterfeit replicas instead – many fail to meet UK safety regulations leading to fires and injury. “Always make sure you replace any damaged cables and chargers. “Don’t leave items continuously on charge after the charge cycle is complete. It’s best not to leave your phone plugged in overnight for example. “Never cover chargers or charging devices – that includes using your laptop power lead in bed.” Jordan Money, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

No-one was injured in the incident.