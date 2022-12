Local biodiversity will be the subject of a talk in Lichfield next week.

The Lichfield Wildlife Group will welcome Rory Middleton and Victoria Edwards of the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust on 6th December.

The Mapping Staffordshire’s Biodiversity talk will take place at 7.45pm at Wade Street Church. Admission is £3.50 with under 16s going free.

For more details visit the Lichfield Wildlife Group’s Facebook page.