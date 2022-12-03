The spoils were shared as Lichfield City drew at home against Shifnal Town.

Ivor Green’s men got off to a bright start and almost took the lead when Dan Lomas headed against the crossbar.

But the in-form visitors were also posing a threat of their own with City keeper James Beeson called into action to keep out a close range volley.

Shifnal then rattled the crossbar themselves on two occasions before Lomas curled a strike just wide at the other end.

The chances kept coming and going in the second half with Sam Fitzgerald’s strike being well saved by Adam Whitehouse before sub Johnny Johnstone was denied by the keeper’s feet.

The point sees City climb to fourth in the Midland Football League Premier Division, while Shifnal remain second.