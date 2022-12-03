Gritting crews are preparing for action with temperatures set to drop next week.
A cold snap is expected with some reports suggesting snow could also fall in parts.
Staffordshire County Council said that weather stations across the region would monitor the situation and make a decision on where and when to deploy gritters.
Cabinet member for highways, Cllr David Williams, said:
“We’re due to see a drop in temperature across the county over the next few days, so our crews are on standby and ready to roll when needed.
“On a typical day, they’ll be out largely on the main roads but in prolonged ice or snow, they will be pulling out all the stops to treat less major routes across the network.
“I would also remind motorists that they have a role to play too. Regardless of whether a road has been gritted, people need to slow down, drive to the conditions and allow more time for their journeys.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council