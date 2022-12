Lichfield City Ladies will be back in cup action this weekend as they welcome Port Vale.

They failed to spring an FA Cup upset last time out as they were beaten by West Bromwich Albion.

But they’ll be hoping for better luck tomorrow (4th December) in the second round of the Staffordshire Challenge Cup.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 2pm. Admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.