A Lichfield retailer says more than £654,000 has been shared with members.

Central Co-op said the money – one of two yearly dividends paid out based on how much people have shopped in stores – would take the total handed out in 2022 to almost £1.2millon.

The company said the latest payout was shared between 129,500 members.

Rajesh Gupta, chief member and customer officer, said:

“With the cost of living crisis affecting all of our communities, we’re pleased to provide a reward for member loyalty that should ease the burden a little. “Membership is at the heart of the society and we wouldn’t be where we are without each and every member, so we’re pleased to be able to give back.” Rajesh Gupta, Central Co-op

For details on becoming a Central Co-op member visit www.members.coop.