Singer Natalie Imbruglia has been added to the bill for a live outdoor concert near Lichfield.

The Australian star will join Jack Savoretti for the Forest Live show at Cannock Chase on 11th June 2023.

Jack said:

“I am delighted that my dear friend Natalie will be joining me to perform her hits as part of Forest Live. “It’s surely going to prove an amazing evening in these beautiful woodland surroundings.” Jack Savoretti

Tickets are available at www.forestryengland.uk/music.