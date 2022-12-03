A new senior figure has been appointed at Lichfield District Council.

Kerry Dove will take up the post of chief operating officer in the New Year.

She currently works as assistant director for strategy and transformation at Staffordshire County Council and has previously held positions with the Audit Commission as well as Telford and Wrekin Council.

Kerry said:

“It is a huge privilege to take on the role of chief operating officer at Lichfield District Council. “I have seen first-hand how Lichfield District Council is making a real difference for its communities. “This is an ambitious council with a huge agenda to deliver. I’m excited to work with a great team of elected members and staff, working together with our partners and our communities to create a brighter future for Lichfield district.” Kerry Dove

The council says the role is part of a “drive to transform and improve the way services are delivered”.

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said: