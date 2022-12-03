Plans for a holiday let property to be built in Hamstall Ridware have been rejected.

The log cabin was planned on land next to Laburnum Lodge near Rough Park Lane.

But Lichfield District Council’s planning officers said permission would not be granted for the development.

“The tourism related development proposed would occupy a site outside any settlement boundary defined in the Local Plan where the absence of any immediate local facilities would necessitate use of private motor vehicles as the predominant mode of transport. “Consequently the proposal would be contrary to policies of the Local Plan Strategy. “The development would also introduce built form and associated engineering operations on an area of otherwise attractive and relatively open countryside which would be severely detrimental to the visual amenities of this locality. “The proposed scheme would therefore constitute an unnecessary, unsustainable and visually unacceptable form of development in the countryside.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.