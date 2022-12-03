The pure escapism of a pantomime is the perfect antidote to the real world right now – and so it proved as the Lichfield Garrick brought Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the stage.

The story is one we know well, but the team behind this year’s show had more than a few surprises up their sleeve to keep things fresh, not least the inclusion of a genuine comedy legend as the voice of the magic mirror.

But the new tricks aren’t really what we go to the panto for. After all, part of the joy of panto is knowing there’ll be plenty of tried and tested elements such as music, dance, singing, audience participation, fun and frolics – and thankfully they were all there in abundance.

Anyone who has seen a Garrick pantomime will be reassured to know the stars have “had to do it again” with their now traditional bench routine, while the wordplay cart also makes a welcome return.

They aren’t the only things that are back though, as there’s also some familiar faces pulling the whole thing together, including Sam Rabone who has dusted off his best frocks once more to pull off that difficult trick of making well-planned chaos and slapstick look like unplanned chaos and slapstick.

He’s joined on stage by the hugely talented Maria Conneely as Snow White following her run in last year’s show – and her acting and vocal talents are once again clear to see bringing the fairest of fairytale characters to life.

There was also a more than welcome return to Lichfield for George Akid as Herman the Henchman, who soon showed just why he’s an in-demand performer across the country away from the pantomime season.

With Lindsay Bennett-Thompson in suitably evil form as the wicked queen, Daniel Breakwell as Prince Charming and a talented group taking on the role of the dwarfs – including Star Wars’ Brian Wheeler – the only real criticism is that perhaps we didn’t see enough of some of them during the show.

But the audience didn’t seem to mind, with the diversity of ages and backgrounds in the packed Lichfield Garrick crowd a perfect example of just why pantomime is so-loved.

If the theatre wanted the proof they have another festive hit on their hands, they got it from the smiles on the faces of all of us leaving after a rousing finale and a fine evening of light-hearted fun.

And after all – a bit of fun is what we all need right now.