Youngsters will be able to enjoy popular tales from Hans Christian Andersen when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Ugly Duckling and Other Stories will run from 10th to 24th December, including a relaxed performance on 20th December and a British Sign Language edition on the same day.

Tales included in the show include The Princess and the Pea, The Emperor’s New Clothes and The Steadfast Tin Soldier.

A spokesperson said:

“With tales of friendship, love and plenty of silliness, there is something for everyone in this brand new production.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

The show is aimed at children aged between three and nine. Tickets are £13 adults and £10.50 for children. For more details and to book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.