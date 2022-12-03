Chasetown suffered their third 1-0 defeat in four games as they were beaten at home by Boldmere St Michaels.

The visitors started well and perhaps should have scored early on, but two chances came and went with shots wide of Curtis Pond’s goal.

Ben Lund started in the number nine shirt after the departure of Joey Butlin and thought he had won a penalty when he went down under a challenge from a Mikes defender, but the appeals were waved away.

First half chances were few and far between, with Chasetown’s best opportunity coming when a Jack Langston effort was pushed over the bar by Lewis Gwilliams played safe and palmed over the bar for a corner.

But three minutes before the interval Boldmere broke the deadlock with what proved to be the only goal of the game. Andre Brown fired beyond Pond to give the play-off chasers the lead.

With three wingers on in the second half, Chasetown had plenty of the ball in the final third without forcing Gwilliams out of his comfort zone – Ryan Wynter hooked an effort just wide and substitute Joe Morley fired a low left foot shot less than a yard wide of the keeper’s right hand post.