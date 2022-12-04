Tennis players in Shenstone are celebrating after work was completed on their ‘ace’ new courts.

The facility was resurfaced as part of plans which will also see new lighting installed.

A spokesperson for Shenstone Tennis Club said:

“The committee have worked incredibly hard to get to this position and are now working to raise £20,000 for lights for these start-of-the-art courts.” Shenstone Tennis Club spokesperson

To mark the new surface being laid, freeplay session will be open to the community between 2pm and 4pm on 11th and 18th December.

People can also purchase an annual pass to the courts for £75. For more details visit the Shenstone Tennis Club website.