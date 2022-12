Music fans will be in for a festive treat when the Lichfield Jazz Band performs in the run-up to Christmas.

The 16-piece group will be at Cathedral Hotel on 21st December.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“We are excited to be holding our Lichfield Jazz Christmas Special event. “Featuring the stunning Lichfield Jazz Big Band, this festive feast will feature all of your favourite Christmas tunes.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.