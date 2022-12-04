Planning chiefs have rejected proposals to build seven new homes on a former garden nursery in Hopwas.

Developers had earmarked the 1.5acre site at Nursery Lane for housing after saying the land had become “tired and redundant”.

A planning statement said that although the land was in the Green Belt, it had been considered a brownfield location in recent years.

“Up until recently, the site has long been used for a working nursery that used cover land both north and south of the application site. “Over the course proceeding years the demand for the nursery declined and therefore much of its coverage diminished. Subsequently parcels of land were sold off and redeveloped, which is evident with the cul-de-sac directly opposite. “It can be readily seen how the plot has fallen into disrepair and become an eyesore within the village.” Planning statement

But Lichfield District Council’s planning department refused permission for the development.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed development does not satisfy any of the exceptions for residential development in rural areas and is therefore unacceptable as a matter of principle. “The site also does not constitute an allocated housing site under the Local Plan Allocations Document for residential development. “In this case the proposal would cause harm to the openness of the Green Belt by virtue of the cumulative size, massing and scale of the footprint and volume of the proposed dwellings and in doing so the proposal would compromise its openness and purpose. Very special circumstances have not been adequately demonstrated to outweigh the identified harm. “It has not been demonstrated that the development proposal would not cause significant harm to existing habitats of protected species and, the scheme fails to demonstrate that a net gain to biodiversity can be achieved.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.