Some Ukrainian refugees who relocated to Lichfield and Burntwood following the outbreak of war in their homeland could soon be needing new homes, a report has said.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will hear next week how a number of families were in need of “rematching” following the end of their initial six month placements.

Data up to the end of July revealed that 79 families had been successfully placed in the area through the Homes for Ukraine initiative, while a further 88 were being processed.

But the report from Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said the original agreements would now be coming to an end for some.

“Each placement is initially for six months, and several of the existing matches are reaching the six-month point. “Currently eight Ukrainian families will need to be rematched and more are likely to need rematching over the coming months. “The council is also conscious that several placements within the district may breakdown and require urgent rehousing to prevent homelessness. “Where a sponsor-guest relationship breaks down and the guest becomes homeless or at risk of homelessness, Staffordshire County Council works with the council to prevent homelessness via a rematch. “Where this is not possible the council’s statutory homelessness will apply, potentially increasing the homelessness caseload in the district.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The report also revealed that as of the end of July a further 195 Ukrainian families had also requested accommodation in the district.

But Cllr Lax said plans to take on new staff within the housing team would help deal with the increased workload.

“There is a significant requirement on the council to play a key role in county liaison in relation to Ukrainian and wider asylum dispersal agendas. “This is set to increase as more initiatives are rolled out and this is placing a resource burden on the team, both at a case level and at a more senior level in terms of the liaison and management input required.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The report will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 6th December.